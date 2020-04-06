The importance of not touching your face

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Touching our face is something we’re all guilty of whether we intend to or not. Unfortunately, now more than ever, we need to be careful due to COVID-19.

It is highly recommended to not touch your face right now because your eyes, nose, and mouth are key routes for this virus to find its way inside you. We touch a lot of germ-covered surfaces throughout the day which clings to the oil on our hands, making handwashing extra important.

“Make sure you wash your hands very well and the word to the wise is if you can sing in your head Happy Birthday twice, it’s about the right amount of time to make sure that we keep everything clean on the hands,” Clayton Cowl, M.D. from the Mayo Clinic said.

However, good handwashing only goes so far. For example, you return to your work station, send a few emails, and check Facebook on your smartphone. Suddenly, your forehead itches and all that handwashing just went down the drain.

On Friday, KIMT News 3 Sports Director, Kaleb Gillock, did an experiment on himself to see how many times he touched his face in one hour. The end result was seven times.

The Mayo Clinic suggests we touch our face anywhere from three to 30 times in an hour.

So, how can we kick the habit?

1. Wear a headnet. You’ve probably seen beekeepers wear them. They are an inexpensive physical barrier that is easy to see through.

2. Count the habit. When you see your hand reach up, scratch the back of your head instead.

3. Be mindful. You notice the itch but pretend like it was never there.

Face masks can also be used for not touching your face, but the mask can sometimes be contaminated while putting it on or taking it off.