Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The importance of not touching your face

We typically touch our faces three to 30 times an hour.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 10:36 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Touching our face is something we’re all guilty of whether we intend to or not. Unfortunately, now more than ever, we need to be careful due to COVID-19.

It is highly recommended to not touch your face right now because your eyes, nose, and mouth are key routes for this virus to find its way inside you. We touch a lot of germ-covered surfaces throughout the day which clings to the oil on our hands, making handwashing extra important.

“Make sure you wash your hands very well and the word to the wise is if you can sing in your head Happy Birthday twice, it’s about the right amount of time to make sure that we keep everything clean on the hands,” Clayton Cowl, M.D. from the Mayo Clinic said.

However, good handwashing only goes so far. For example, you return to your work station, send a few emails, and check Facebook on your smartphone. Suddenly, your forehead itches and all that handwashing just went down the drain.

On Friday, KIMT News 3 Sports Director, Kaleb Gillock, did an experiment on himself to see how many times he touched his face in one hour. The end result was seven times.

The Mayo Clinic suggests we touch our face anywhere from three to 30 times in an hour.

So, how can we kick the habit?

1. Wear a headnet. You’ve probably seen beekeepers wear them. They are an inexpensive physical barrier that is easy to see through.
2. Count the habit. When you see your hand reach up, scratch the back of your head instead.
3. Be mindful. You notice the itch but pretend like it was never there.

Face masks can also be used for not touching your face, but the mask can sometimes be contaminated while putting it on or taking it off.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 40°
Mild Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/6

Image

Making it easier for Med City residents to get hotels during Covid-19

Image

Local Doctor talks Covid-19, not afraid to do her job

Image

Not touching your face challenge

Image

The importance of not touching your face

Image

Mayo collecting plasma

Image

Gov. Reynolds Orders Additional Closures

Image

Social Distancing in Parks

Image

Screen Time and Eye Health

Image

Checking in with Mayor Kim Norton

Community Events