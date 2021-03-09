The current picture of suicide in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - The pandemic has impacted each of us differently. For some, the distancing from friends and family and severe reduction in socializing has to mental health issues, including depression, and worse, suicide.

Data from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) shows that suicide is the 9th overall leading cause of death in Iowa, and the second leading cause of death among those ages 10 to 34. To put that in perpsective, one person takes their life roughly every 18 hours in the Hawkeye State.

While it is still too early to tell the role COVID-19 is playing in suicide numbers, Joani Moller, the area director for the AFSP, says suicide tends to have a myriad of factors behind it.

"There's fears related to the virus itself, there's the social isolation, there's the anxiety. Some people don't want to wear masks, some people do, some people see you without a mask. There's a lot of factors that go into suicide."

She wants to note that everyone's life matters, and advises anyone considering suicide or know of someone that is struggling to get help.

"It's really important that people take some proactive measures to mitigate their risk and protect their own and others mental health. Whether it's staying connected with the community, actively managing your mental health, having that open, honest dialogue with people and reaching out if you need help.

One key resource is the National Suicide Prevention Outline - that number is 1-800-273-8255. In addition, you can text the Crisis Text Line at 741741 to reach a crisis counselor.