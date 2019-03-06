Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Male found dead on Olmsted County road had multiple gunshot wounds Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The cost of winter

So far, it's cost the state of Minnesota $83 million. In Iowa, it's cost $39 million.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 8:26 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 8:26 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s been a long winter for all of us, especially those who work to clear the roads.

There’s quite a few factors that go into cleaning up winter like crews, salt, and maintenance. All of that can add up.

When you think of all the plow operators working overtime, you probably assume the bill is racking up.

“The costs have got to be going up now,” Mark Earle, of Rochester, said. “Just because of the amount of snow we've had, just what it's going to take to remove it, so I have a feeling it's going to be right up there with cost.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, it’s cost the state of Minnesota $83 million so far this year as of Feb. 24.

That includes $59 million for plowing and material application, $13 million for equipment maintenance and system monitoring, and $11 million for anti-icing materials.

Cindy Morgan, MnDOT District 6 public engagement coordinator, said that’s 10-percent more than last year at this time. Because the budget is based on a 10-year average, Morgan said they’re not worried.

“Now if we don't get any more snow for the rest of the year, which I think there's a lot of folks who might like that, that average may even out then and we may end up below,” Morgan said.

No matter what’s in the bank, MnDOT will finish the job.

“So if we get one more snow storm, two, three, four more snow storms,” Morgan said, “we're still gonna be out there taking care of it.”

The total costs this year for the Iowa Department of Transportation to date has been $39.4 million.

The Iowa DOT has the Winter Cost Calculator, a tool that lets users see material, labor, and equipment costs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -7°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -9°
Tracking rebounding temperatures and our ever-changing big weekend storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cost of winter

Image

Death Investigation Next Steps

Image

Med City Makes Top 5

Image

Tracking Light Snow for Thursday

Image

Former band director honored through song

Image

Ash Wednesday blessings offered on the go

Image

Cemetery goes to great lengths to clear snow

Image

Snow removal companies warn weight of snow is a danger

Image

Home Invasion and Sexual Assault Arrest

Image

The Cost of Winter

Community Events