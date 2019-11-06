Clear

The community is reacting to the passing of RPS's bond referendum

We spoke with parents on both ends of the spectrum.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- One day after the election and big changes are in store for our viewing area. From new city leaders to additional school funding, your votes are making a difference in the community.
Both questions on the Rochester Public Schools ballot passed, meaning new schools will be built, existing schools will get renovations, and a new high school pool will be built.
Question number 1 on the ballot addressed capacity issues, safety, land purchases, and upgrades. It had just over 69% of ‘yes’ votes. Question 2 was contingent on number one. It pertained to closing middle school pools, updating Mayo’s pool, and building a brand new pool at Century. Question 2 had just over 59% of ‘yes’ votes.
Angela Gupta is a mother of 2 and woke up to the news she wasn’t hoping to hear. “I was incredibly pleased with the community for being willing to support our public schools and being willing to raise their taxes to do that. I am deeply disappointed with Rochester Public Schools essentially with what they put on the ballot for us to vote on, I maintain it was not a good choice for our students.”
Her worries stem from the large schools. “As a community, I just really worry that we're not setting ourselves up for success these really big schools are clear the research is clear they're bad for student learning. My kids are mixed race, they're considered minority and these schools are even worse for low income minority students."
Nick Fernholz is a father of 2, “I'm still on cloud nine it was joyful but I'm really proud of the community to recognize a problem like the capacity issues that the schools is facing."
He says he feels the district did well with including the community. "We don't live in a perfect world where we could have 50 schools to support everyone and have 15 kids in each class but finding that balancing act, I feel like the district did a good job.”

Click here for more information on the bond referendum.

