The cold weather in Minnesota could be helping with the stay at home order

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - According to the CDC as of April 7th, the exact infection rate of coronavirus cases in Minnesota is 20.6 cases per 100,000.

All of these cold, long winter months could be paying off for Minnesotans. They're are no strangers to staying at home. They're used to developing new indoor hobbies while hunkering down in the long winters. An Albert Lea woman told KIMT that could be the reason Minnesotans are following the social distancing guidelines so well. Blue Zones Project in Albert Lea is an initiative designed to make healthy choices easier for the community. It was created in 2004 and brought to Albert Lea in 2009.

Ellen Kehr is the organizations lead, so she's very health conscious. She explained Minnesotans are too. Kehr believes many are willing to help each other stay healthy by following the social distancing guidelines and obey the stay at home order. In short, many of us are used to seasons such as this. So what we know may have prepared us for what's happening now. "I think as far as just lifestyle, we're probably better suited for this than a state that is warm," Kehr said.

When it comes to the state's over all health, it takes 12th on the "Well Being Index Gallup Poll." Kehr said Minnesotans truly care about each other. "So I think when something like the coronavirus and this whole pandemic comes along, we have a mindset that's very geared not to just ourselves," Kehr explained. "It's geared to the community."

As it starts getting warmer outside and spring decides to stay here for good, you can enjoy the outdoors more often. Governor Walz's stay at home order continues until May 4th, just don't forget to practice social distancing.