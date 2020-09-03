The city closing silver lake pool

ROCHESTER, Minn- Silver Lake Pool will be closed to swimmers. The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is closing the pool.

Ben Boldt, with the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department, says his department had been planning on closing the pool for some time.

Covid-19 and the associated financial burdens sped up the move.

Boldt says the pool needs a lot of work.

"At this point, all of the systems within that pool filtration system, the heating system needs work,” said Boldt. “So they are at the point where they need to be updated. If we are going to continue to run this pool each summer.

These changes simply aren’t in the department's budget.

Boldt says the pool could be turned into a splash pad or incorporated into the skate park that sits next door.