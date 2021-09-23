The case of Gabby Petito is starting conversations about domestic violence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Gabby Petito case has received an overwhelming amount of attention across the nation. But domestic violence experts say the conversations are lacking the bigger picture and that's how most of the time, someone's abuser is their partner.

One in three women in the U.S. has experienced violence from a partner. Before Petito's death, bodycam footage and a 911 call raised questions about possible domestic violence issues between the couple.

On August 12th, police pulled over Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in Utah after their van was seen speeding and hit a curb. Violence experts say there were signs of trouble in the video. Laundrie appears to be calm and laughing with the officers. He even calls Petito, 'crazy.' All while Petito was hyperventilating and visibly upset. She admitted to hitting Laundrie​ and said he then grabbed her by the face and pushed her away.

Jeannie Thompson with the Women's Shelter and Support Center in Rochester said domestic violence isn't always physical. "So oftentimes, people don't realize that they're in the early stages of a domestic violence relationship where it may be verbal or just emotional," she explained. "It hasn't become physical yet and not every domestic violence case becomes physical, but many do."

Some of the biggest myths about domestic violence are that it's easy for victims to leave, that help is always available and that abusers are easy to spot. The CDC reports over half of female homicide victims in the U.S. are killed by a current or former male partner.

Thompson explained women are afraid to tell someone what's happening and that was likely the case for Petito. "If she tells because she's been told multiple times, 'you don't tell what happens. This is our private thing. It happens only in our home. We don't talk about this with family, we don't talk about it to friends.' So now law enforcement is at the door and she knows if he goes to jail, he's going to be home soon," she said. And if she tells, she's going to have a huge price to pay."

Thompson explained if you're in public and see something that stands out to you... Say something. Not necessarily to the couple, but you can always call law enforcement.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, the Women's Shelter and Support Center is open 24/7. You can call them at (507) 285-1938. Everything is confidential.