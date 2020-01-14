The best way to drive safely around semi trucks.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- There were more than 4,000 semi truck related crashes reported to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety in 2018 with 43 of them being fatal.

Semi trucks weigh up to 80,000 pounds, so chances are if you were to get in an accident with one, more damage could be done to you or your vehicle. That's why it's important to give them plenty of room on the roads. Semi trucks can't stop as quickly as normal vehicles, so it's important you aren't driving too closely behind them. This only puts you and the truck driver in harms way because they can't see you in their mirrors.

Truck drivers carry a lot of our goods and services and they also have deadlines to meet. Sometimes you might come across a semi that's in a hurry. Brian Burke with Lawrence Transportation Company said it's important you don't play cat and mouse with the truck. "That sense of 'I've gotta get there' just like a car driver, you know," explained Burke. "They're humans out there, human beings driving those vehicles and they have the same feelings that you have or a car driver could have."

The trucking industry is working hard to also make sure their drivers are watching out for other vehicles too. Phil Green spent 18 years of his life driving semis because he was tired of looking at the four walls in the office everyday. He said the biggest issue he came across with other drivers on the road is them not knowing when to stop and just let the semi driver go. "When I wanted to turn left, people don't stop at the stop sign - they go all the way up to the edge of the intersection and now i've got to avoid them to try to get around the corner or I have to let them go first," said Green. "So it's just not knowing the limitations." Green said being a truck driver requires long hours, but he always made sure to pull over and take a quick nap so he could stay alert at all times.

The Minnesota Trucking Association offers a 'Share the Road' program designed to educate drivers how to safely navigate around large trucks. You can view that here.