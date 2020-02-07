ROCHESTER, Minn. - SocialICE is underway in Rochester and one of the most popular attractions is the ice sculptures. We're finding out how the sculptures are made.
Related Content
- The art of ice sculpting
- Austin Art Center displays exhibit on black art
- Iowa fine arts standards changing
- Unmasking brain injury through art
- Art installation in Albert lea
- Social Ice Security
- Safety on ice
- Dealing with ice dams
- Stay off the ice, not thick enough for ice fishing
- 2018 Winter Ice Fishing Day
Scroll for more content...