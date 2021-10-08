The annual coat drive at the Rochester Salvation Army is almost here

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's time to dust off those old coats you don't wear anymore and donate them to a good cause.

We've been extremely lucky with the warmer weather we've had here recently. But, unfortunately, it won't be sticking around all winter long. Every year, the Rochester Salvation Army hosts a one-day coat drive where anyone can donate winter coats they no longer wear. The catch is, donations need to be heavy, winter outerwear.

Rebecca Snapp with the Salvation Army said while it is fall right now, they don't need any fall clothing. She does say however if there's something specific you're in need of for this winter, calling beforehand is always a good idea. "If we get through this coat collection and there's a specific need for a certain size of coat or for a certain gender or for kids coats, something like that. If we don't have people calling in advance, we don't know that we're going to need those ahead of the distribution," explained Snapp. "So, that's really helpful to us. But no, we want it to be as low barrier as possible. We don't want anyone to struggle to get a coat when it's just such a basic need."

It has to be in pretty fair condition, of course. Snapp said if they can get a thousand coats, then the shelter will be in good shape for this winter. "It goes by really quickly and there's a significant number of people that come. And it's people that get coats not just for themselves, but for their families. Kids that need coats or people that have elderly relatives living with them, things like that," she explained. "So, we don't think about those situations. We don't think about people coming and getting 10 coats for their family, but that happens."

The coat drive is happening at Hy-Vee Barlow Plaza on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The coat distribution is taking place Thursday, October 14th at the Salvation Army. Volunteers are still needed for that event.