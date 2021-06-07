The Zumbrota-Mazeppa softball team hopes to prove itself and extend postseason play

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - Many local teams are trying to extend their postseasons.

The Zumbrota-Mazeppa softball team is trying to do just that.

KIMT News 3's Sports caught up with the Cougars.

One seed Zumbrota-Mazeppa faces the number two seed, St. Charles.

"Working every single game to better ourselves. And ultimately end on a good note. I mean, it's always in the back of our minds ... the state championship. But a big thing for us is to go every single game. Game by game," says senior Matti Stensland.

The Zumbrota-Mazeppa softball team is focused on more wins.

The team is preparing the way it would for any game.

Matti says the squad just needs to be loose and have fun because that's when they play best.

As Matti takes the field for the last few times, she will leave it all on the diamond.

"It's hard. It's hard. I've been on this field for five years straight now and it's just tough to let it go. I want to embrace it as much as I can and obviously I try my best to stay and enjoy every moment I have on it. It's just really hard to think about leaving it completely," says Matti.

The Cougars are taking it just one game at a time.

They take the field Tuesday night at 5 in Austin.