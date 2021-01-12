Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The Waters on Mayowood distributes COVID-19 vaccines to residents and staff

Around 300 COVID-19 vaccines were distributed today at The Waters on Mayowood senior living community.

Posted: Jan 12, 2021 4:15 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around 300 COVID-19 vaccines were distributed today at The Waters on Mayowood senior living community. 

According to the Executive Director, Autumn Ostergaard, this means about 99% of the residents and 50% of the staff will have been vaccinated. 

She says residents are excited to get back to some sort of normalcy. 

One resident says she would recommend getting the vaccine. 

"Because maybe we can get over this and we would all be safer," says Elaine Jacobsen. 

Jacobsen is better known as "Cookie" and she says she's ready to get back to making cookies for all her neighbors. 

The second round of shots for these residents is in 28 days. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 437552

Reported Deaths: 5779
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin910601447
Ramsey39054722
Dakota32250309
Anoka30430347
Washington19630213
Stearns17568179
St. Louis13315229
Scott1166593
Wright1136498
Olmsted1001568
Sherburne807162
Carver681134
Clay637278
Rice587264
Kandiyohi548169
Blue Earth527432
Crow Wing470971
Otter Tail444457
Chisago442729
Benton409784
Winona376345
Douglas366964
Nobles362446
Mower349426
Goodhue333853
Polk325253
McLeod320441
Morrison306343
Beltrami301746
Lyon297134
Itasca278341
Becker277638
Isanti277639
Carlton274641
Steele26289
Pine261413
Todd229229
Freeborn225318
Nicollet219636
Mille Lacs210845
Brown210234
Le Sueur204715
Cass201422
Meeker195933
Waseca186416
Martin165726
Roseau164116
Wabasha16312
Hubbard145137
Redwood136227
Renville135139
Chippewa130431
Houston130013
Dodge12744
Cottonwood123917
Wadena117613
Fillmore11753
Rock107411
Sibley10667
Aitkin105633
Watonwan10497
Faribault101314
Kanabec96118
Pennington93215
Yellow Medicine92014
Pipestone91122
Murray8445
Jackson82910
Swift82017
Pope7325
Marshall69615
Stevens6908
Clearwater67814
Lac qui Parle64616
Wilkin6089
Lake60315
Koochiching57210
Lincoln4771
Unassigned46468
Big Stone4503
Grant4237
Norman4218
Mahnomen4057
Kittson35719
Red Lake3144
Traverse2373
Lake of the Woods1701
Cook1110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 296111

Reported Deaths: 4085
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk44039426
Linn17382264
Scott14991155
Black Hawk13320225
Woodbury12776173
Johnson1173949
Dubuque11110142
Pottawattamie8757104
Dallas854667
Story843632
Webster460367
Cerro Gordo452864
Sioux448548
Clinton437861
Marshall420459
Warren415837
Buena Vista385428
Muscatine376675
Des Moines372138
Plymouth345965
Wapello330893
Jasper307455
Lee306828
Marion293451
Jones267149
Henry258129
Carroll249732
Bremer236147
Crawford225422
Boone209615
Washington208830
Benton205241
Jackson186331
Mahaska185635
Tama183157
Dickinson181121
Delaware169235
Kossuth165235
Clay163317
Wright159122
Buchanan154419
Hamilton154226
Fayette153022
Hardin151829
Harrison151560
Clayton148147
Winneshiek147319
Cedar145919
Page142314
Butler141423
Floyd134736
Mills134015
Cherokee133725
Lyon131230
Poweshiek128624
Hancock125824
Allamakee124526
Calhoun12099
Iowa120722
Grundy116921
Jefferson116323
Winnebago115729
Louisa112327
Madison11179
Mitchell111633
Cass110341
Chickasaw108811
Sac108214
Emmet108129
Union106420
Appanoose105637
Humboldt102618
Guthrie100823
Shelby99926
Franklin98117
Palo Alto8799
Unassigned8570
Keokuk83025
Montgomery81422
Howard79618
Monroe77218
Pocahontas76711
Clarke7467
Ida72830
Davis67820
Greene6697
Adair66220
Lucas6388
Osceola6299
Monona60216
Taylor5819
Worth5783
Fremont4865
Van Buren48112
Decatur4654
Ringgold4119
Wayne41121
Audubon4058
Adams2883
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 38°
Mason City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 31°
Snow arrives later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City woman was in Washington for Trump Rally

Image

Minnesota eateries welcome indoor diners again: 'Just go with the flow'

Image

SE Minnesota 911 outage

Image

Rochester city leaders discuss park priorities after November referendum

Image

Minnesota bars and restaurants offer a taste of normalcy

Image

Dodge County hockey motivated following section tournament loss

Image

Rochester park board presents priorities

Image

Aaron's Monday Evening Forecast

Image

First day for Iowa legislature

Image

RCTC's Learn at Home program

Community Events