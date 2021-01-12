The Waters on Mayowood distributes COVID-19 vaccines to residents and staff

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around 300 COVID-19 vaccines were distributed today at The Waters on Mayowood senior living community.

According to the Executive Director, Autumn Ostergaard, this means about 99% of the residents and 50% of the staff will have been vaccinated.

She says residents are excited to get back to some sort of normalcy.

One resident says she would recommend getting the vaccine.

"Because maybe we can get over this and we would all be safer," says Elaine Jacobsen.

Jacobsen is better known as "Cookie" and she says she's ready to get back to making cookies for all her neighbors.

The second round of shots for these residents is in 28 days.