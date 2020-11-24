The United Way of Freeborn County has free coats and face masks available

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The United Way of Freeborn County is having a coat distribution along with other winter gear that they've purchased or had donated.

If you go on Tuesday, you can also get 5 reusable masks. FEMA was able to provide the United Way with 112,000 cloth masks to give to anyone who might need one. The executive director, Erin Haag, said they want to help out as many people as they can. "We have a fairly close relationship with some of the social workers in the area, both from DHS and within the school system and the outer lying counties and inside the Albert Lea city limits as well," explained Haag. "So we're able to deliver things directly in need."

Because you can wear them multiple times, it's important to note that it's recommended to only wash them up to 15 times. Haag said this supply can prevent another shortage from happening. "Granted a lot of masks came out this summer and a lot of companies are providing their employees with masks, but we also have to take a look at even your best cotton masks, the more you wash it, the more the fibers break down," explained Haag. "So we need to look at replacing them so that as we go into the holiday season and are going through this spike that we're currently facing right now, that everybody has a fresh mask."

The distribution is Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the United Way of Freeborn County. You don't need to register before picking up a coat or mask, but it is recommended you call beforehand to see what's available. There will also be a COVID-19 screening before you can go inside.