The United Network for Organ Sharing says 2020 broke records for deceased organ donation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 2020 was a record-breaking year for deceased organ donation, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

It's a trend Mayo Clinic officials say the medical facility is seeing too.

There is now a Wall of Heroes showcasing those who have donated organs.

This wall recognizes blood, organ, eye, tissue, and anatomical donations.

Even with a pandemic, hospitals are seeing an increase in organ donations.

The United Network for Organ Sharing says in the U.S., more than 33,000 people received a lifesaving transplant from a deceased donor.

Kyle Berquam, an organ donor, passed away last year after a go-kart accident.

His parents say they're grateful his organs saved lives.

"It feels great to me that Kyle's memory lives on in other people," says Cliff Berquam.

Kyle's organs helped save five people and his eyes were donated to two people as well.