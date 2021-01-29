'The Timbers' event center now open in Northwood

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A 120 year-old building has been given a new lease on life.

The former Northwood Lumberyard has been transformed into 'The Timbers', an event center set to host weddings, receptions, anniversaries and other joyous celebrations.

After two contractors purchased the building about five years ago, they planned to tear it down. However, after discovering that the building was in too good of shape to take down, they turned to the non-profit organization TUNE to not only buy the property, but redevelop it into an events center. Inside and around the building, many facets of the lumberyard were kept intact, including the wooden supports and the dancefloor, and the tin on the roof.

TUNE Vice President Wendy Weisert notes that outside of the larger meeting space at Diamond Jo Casino, a smaller events center of its size was non-existent in Worth County, though interested parties that have already started booking events are utilizing the hotels near the casino.

"There's one coming from Rockwell, another from New Ulm, another from Alden, Minnesota, that are happening here, and are taking advantage of the hotel facilities, but they still want their reception here."

The first big event to be held at 'The Timbers' is a bridal expo in March.

"Fringe and Lace by Brittany is holding a bridal expo in March, in conjunction with us. All proceeds raised, she's donating back to us."

TUNE was able to receive some grants to cover the cost of the redevelopment, which is slated to cost around $1.2 million. There is still some work to be done, though, including adding a fire alarm system and outside signage.