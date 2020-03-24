Clear
The Thirsty Belgian is staying optimistic as the shutdown continues

Restaurants in Minnesota and Iowa remain closed as the pandemic continues and it's taken a toll on people working in the industry.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 7:55 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Restaurants are trying to stay hopeful, as mandatory closures keep their businesses from profits.

When The Thirsty Belgian in Rochester receives a carry out order, workers stick 'thank you' notes in the bag that say the restaurant wouldn't be where they are without the support from the community. Customers are buying gift cards to use later, they're buying merchandise and doing carry out orders to try and support them during this time.

Owner, Jon Carisch, explained they're down to just 3 employees, including him, right now. He said when people come out and support the restaurant, it makes him feel proud to be in this community. "It helps everything from we're able to give our cooks some tips or something and just try to get through this right now like everybody else." Carisch explained his main concern though is on others facing the same struggles. "We're here to serve people and most people that are in this industry do live pretty tight, sometimes paycheck to paycheck," said Carisch. "So I worry about all those people and I hope that we can just get back to work and get everybody back so they can pay their bills and stuff."

The Thirsty Belgian currently has new operating hours each day. You can visit their social media and website to stay up to date with them.

