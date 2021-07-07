The Summer Playlist program is officially underway at the Rochester Public Library

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The popular Summer Playlist program has launched through the Rochester Public Library, but there are some changes you can expect to see this year.

The biggest difference is you won't actually have the bag right away, but you can still pick up an activity log from the library and complete the list right in your own home.

Karen Lemke with the library said all of the supplies that are supposed to be in the bags are stuck somewhere out at sea because of a shipping delay. Instead of canceling the program altogether, they wanted to have fun with it. "We've decided to just embrace that, play with it, laugh about it because it's kind of funny that these supplies are not here for the summer playlist bags that people look forward to every summer," Lemke explained.

The program offers activities people of all ages can do, like reading, creating or doing something nice for someone. Lemke said those are all things you can do without the bag in hand because at the end of the day, it's more about what you learn from the program itself. "This is a way to do that in an old-fashioned paper way where kids or teens or adults can keep track of what they're doing and say, 'I've done a good job,'" explained Lemke. "And be rewarded for that behavior. There's something about saying, 'I've done something good,' that helps us continue to do something good. All of the activities that are suggested in the logs are really meant to be good."

You can pick up an activity log from either the Rochester Public Library or from the Bookmobile. Lemke is hoping to have the summer bags available for pick-up by August and a lot of the events will start returning to the library in September.