The Ski Dox water team is back out there after losing last year to COVID-19

MAZEPPA, Minn. - The Ski Dox water ski team is back on the water this year after not having any events last year due to COVID-19.

"I actually got into it because my sister had joined and so I would come out to all of her practices and really liked watching. So then I decided maybe I should try it. And I really enjoy it now," says skier Aliyah Peterson.

Aliyah has been part of the Ski Dox team for about five years now.

She is grateful to be back on the water making pyramids with her teammates.

The team also skis barefoot and on one ski.

The Ski Dox focus on showmanship, not just skiing, but also waving and smiling to a crowd of on-lookers.

The team has skiers as young as three years old.

"It's kind of crazy to think sometimes. I mean, you just climbed up on skis on the water on these people and there's a ton of people out there watching. I just feel like there's a lot of adrenaline rushing. And it's very exciting," says Aliyah.

The team practices three times a week.

The team is always looking for new skiers.

Their next show is on July 4th at The Pondy in Mazeppa.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.