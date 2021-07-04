The Ski Dox water ski team put on a show Sunday afternoon on Lake Zumbro

MAZEPPA, Minn. - The Ski Dox water ski team put on a show Sunday afternoon at The Pondy on Lake Zumbro.

"Success for sure. You know, some things might go wrong, but that's what happens in life. I think you're going to see some crazy stuff. People are going to wonder how they did it, but you're going to be amazed," says skiers Beau Jurrens and Daniel Krier.

Today was the first show for the team at The Pondy in Mazeppa.

The Ski Dox practice three times a week, but to prepare for Sunday's show, they were on the water every day this week.

There were a variety of tricks in the show, including using just one ski and skiing barefoot.

KIMT News 3 Sports asked two of the skiers what their best trick is.

"We do 360s on a chair. There's a saucer, a piece of plywood. You put a stool on it. We stand on it. Then we do 360s. And we can hold it with our feet. My best is holding a backward stance on the saucer and chair, which is pretty hard to do because you have to have the perfect balance," says Beau and Daniel.

The Ski Dox also have learn to ski sessions where the team will teach you the basics.

The next lesson is this Thursday at 5.

The team's next show is on July 21st.

Here is a link to the Ski Dox schedule.