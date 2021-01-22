The Skate Club evolved to bring Rochester residents together during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two good friends found themselves with extra time and an itch for something to do while staying safe.

And that's how the Skate Club was formed!

The Skate Club is a group on Facebook that meets at Soldiers Field every Sunday at 2 p.m. and everyone is welcome!

There's also hockey rinks if people would prefer a game of hockey over ice skating.

Rosei Skipper says her friend Maggie Panetta was bugging her to go ice skating because they both had extra time with the pandemic.

They decided to share the fun time with everyone in Rochester.

One of Rosei's friends has brought hot chocolate and coffee.

Rosei's friend Maggie is a professional ice skate teacher and will give lessons if you'd like to freshen up your skills!

She just asks for a $10 donation for the lessons.

Rosei says ice skating reminds her of her childhood and life before the internet.

"We both just got to thinking this would be such a fun way to get together outside. It's safe. Easy to do. Socially distant. Masks are great anyway because it's freezing. We just starting inviting our friends and then we started a Facebook group. Now there's a lot of people we dont' know coming, which is awesome," says Rosei.

She says the group has been averaging about 20 to 30 people each Sunday so far.

Here is the link to the Facebook group.