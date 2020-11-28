“Of each particular thing, ask: What is it in itself, in its own constitution? What is its casual nature?” – Marcus Aurelius.

Whether you heard that quote in class or on the screen from Hannibal Lecter, it remains a useful bit of wisdom. A great many problems in life are caused by ignorance of nature, whether our own, the world, or others. A great many problems in modern cinema and entertainment likewise stem from an inability or unwillingness to ask: What are we doing and why are we doing it?

This edition of KIMT’s Weekend Throwdown will explore how the thin line between greatness and “meh” is often crossed by not knowing the answer to two questions: What kind of a movie are you making and why are you making it? “The Shining” (1980) vs. “Doctor Sleep” (2019) is a battle between a filmmaker who knows and one who doesn’t, as well as an author who used to know but seems to have forgotten.

“The Shining” is an adaptation of a Stephen King book brought to life by co-writer and director Stanley Kubrick, one of the true geniuses of motion pictures. It’s the story of a man named Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) who signs on as the winter caretaker of a massive resort in the mountains of Colorado and drags his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and son, Danny (Danny Lloyd), along for the long cold ride. The resort turns out to be haunted, both by specters of the past and the torment in Jack’s own soul, and Wendy has to save herself and her supernaturally sensitive son from madness, death, and damnation.

There’s not a lot of point in going too much into the plot of “The Shining,” though there is a carefully constructed one. The bulk of the film pares its minimal cast down to usually just one or maybe two people on screen at any particular time and throws as few twists and turns at them as possible. Modern audiences trained to experience movies as extended amusement park rides may wonder what the big deal is at first, until they actually start paying attention to what they’re watching because there are very good reasons a little religion has formed in Film Nerd World around “The Shining.” It might not quite be the greatest horror movie of all time, as its most ardent fans claim, but it may very well be the only horror movie that deserves to be ranked among the greatest films of all time.

THROWDOWN HOT TAKE - If you write story where you give something a particular name (like "shine") and then write a sequel where you give the same thing an entirely different name (like "steam"), that's probably a good sign you shouldn't be writing a sequel at all.

The magnificence of the motion picture lies in what it’s about and the precision with which Kubrick conveys that to the viewer. “The Shining” isn’t just a film that blows you away the first time you see it. Your appreciation of it grows with each reviewing. You might start out fascinated with Kubrick’s stunning visuals, then get wrapped up in the excellent performances of the cast, and then marvel at how Kubrick puts those performances to very specific use. “The Shining” is a ghost story with all the traditional scares and suspense but it’s also a mediation on isolation and loneliness. It’s about a mother and son menaced by an alcoholic but it’s also about a man desperately trying to find a way out of the trap his life has become. It’s about the horror and fear of life after death but also wonders if Hell is something we make for ourselves.

The multi-layered nature of “The Shining” is perhaps best exemplified by a scene where Jack Torrance talks to a ghostly bartender. On one level, it’s a man with a loosening grip on reality being tempted by the mysterious demons of the resort. On another level, it’s a man being eaten up by his own bitterness and ego. But on another level, it’s a man of intelligence and ability staring down the empty road of the last half of his life and knowing he has nothing to show for himself but a not-very-smart, not-very-pretty wife and a little weirdo for a son. It’s a ghost story with a human story inside, and an even more human story inside that.

When Kubrick made “The Shining,” he knew exactly what he wanted to say and even completely rewrote the ending to King’s novel so it was more in line with his own message. King eventually wrought a sequel and writer/director Mike Flanagan also had to substantially alter “Doctor Sleep” when he brought it to the silver screen. But not because Flanagan had anything worth saying…or even anything he was trying to say.

THROWDOWN HOT TAKE - "The Shining" wasn't THAT long ago but if you want to see the difference between old Hollywood and the new, just look at the physical attractiveness of the respective casts. Literally EVERYONE in "Doctor Sleep" is better looking. Even the supporting characters look like leading men and women.

“Doctor Sleep” is a very well made motion picture. Flanagan can’t match the visual mastery of Kubrick but very few filmmakers can. It’s stuffed with interesting characters and appealing performances and has more plot than you can shake a stick at. There’s even a small aspect of the film which is genuinely touching. But all the talent and all the skill and all the effort and all the money poured into “Doctor Sleep” add up to one big fat “meh” because no one, probably not even Stephen King himself, every asked: What story are we telling and why does it need to be told?

There are three different narrative threads that come meandering together in “Doctor Sleep.”

1. An adult Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) has turned into a low-life lush who can’t put the horror of his childhood behind him until the ghost of an old friend reappears to set him on his feet. Danny eventually comes to grip with his trauma and uses his gift to help people confronting their own death.

2. A mixed-race little girl named Abra (Kyleigh Curran) with magical powers and emotional maturity far beyond Danny’s strikes up a telepathic friendship with him.

3. A group of psychic vampires who live off the magic in people like Danny and Abra try to hunt them down and consume them.

#1 is the legitimately heartfelt element of this film I mentioned before. Danny Torrance growing up broken and finally having to fix himself, then embracing his supernatural abilities and using them for good, would have made a wonderful book and maybe even a decent movie. As a metaphor for how our upbringing shapes us but doesn’t have to define us and we can repurpose those experiences into making ourselves and the world better? That sounds like a great short story a younger Stephen King could have written.

An older Stephen King seemed to think “The Shining” needed a little “Dark Tower” world-building and Mike Flanagan took that and just straight up made a super-hero movie. At no point did either of them appear to ask the question: What kind of story is this and why does it need to be told? King changing Danny from a kid in a ghost story to, essentially, a mutant in an X-Men comic is as clear a sign as you can get that a creator who has run off the rails. “Doctor Sleep” was first published in 2013 and, while I am pulling this theory entirely out of my butt, I would bet money King wrote it in response to “Room 237,” a 2012 documentary on fan interpretations of Kubrick’s “The Shining.”

King has not made a secret of his displeasure over Kubrick changing “The Shining” for the big screen. The movie adaptation doesn’t just fiddle with a few details. Kubrick radically altered the ending and replaced King’s meaning and theme with something completely different. And the movie version has largely supplanted the book in the mind of the public, so given that King can write a novel the way most people write an email, I totally believe in King seeing or hearing about “Room 237” and hacking out a “Shining” sequel to try and reclaim the spotlight.

Spite, however, blinds as much as it fuels so instead of diving into the story of Danny’s suffering and redemption, King hacked out some nonsense about a secret society of psychic vampires complete with names like “Rose the Hat” and “Crow Daddy.” So, it’s not like Flanagan had the greatest story ever told to work with. And while King’s sequel builds on the events in the original novel, the producers of “Doctor Sleep” were determined to leech off the fame of the original movie as much as possible, which meant Flanagan had to conform to the events in the original film and that required him to come up with an entirely new ending.

THROWDOWN HOT TAKE - Doctor Sleep? Seriously? That's the title Stephen King came up with? It sounds like some Golden Age comic book character who lasted two issues before being cancelled.

To his credit, Flanagan took that flawed source material and mandatory changes and cobbled together a motion picture that at least looks and sounds coherent. His own contribution to the flavorless goulash that is “Doctor Sleep” is the full Social Justice Warrior treatment he gives Abra. She’s smarter and more powerful than not just Danny but the main villain of the film. Seriously. Not once but TWICE before the big battle at the end it is established that Abra could beat the snot out of the bad guy with no help at all. Abra’s just so gosh darn wonderful that even her own mother turns to this little girl for guidance and reassurance. Abra has no flaws. She has no weaknesses. She’s never afraid or overwhelmed or overmatched.

All of which means that Abra, like most SJW characters, is thoroughly boring and entirely unsympathetic. You can’t root for perfection. When it’s clear there’s no way a character can lose, no one can give a damn if they win. But that’s something the very Caucasian Mike Flanagan never considered because he was too busy virtue-signaling to notice.

“Doctor Sleep” isn’t by any means awful. But it isn’t scary. It isn’t funny. It isn’t meaningful. It isn’t provocative. It isn’t noble. It isn’t engaging. It’s just there for 152 minutes. Which is why this Throwdown goes to “The Shining.” You can argue about what Kubrick was doing with his movie but he was undeniably doing something. Flanagan and King look like they never gave a thought to what they were doing, only how much money they were being paid to do it.

Two other points:

1. The power of casting has never been clearer than in watching these two films. There are flashbacks in “Doctor Sleep” where they re-enact scenes from “The Shining” with different performers. Well, the actress replacing Shelley Duvall does a great impersonation of 1980’s Wendy but is about 1000% more attractive. The guy they got to replace Jack Nicholson is…well…NOT Jack Nicholson. If you did a shot-for-shot remake of “The Shining” with the two new actors, you’d still end up with an entirely different film because the characters of Wendy and Jack would come off as entirely different people with an entirely different relationship.

2. One of the only legitimately bad aspects of “Doctor Sleep” is Flanagan demonstrating the depressing moral numbness of modern filmmakers. There’s a scene in the middle of the movie where the bad guys graphically torture and murder a young boy. There are then scenes after that of the bad guys feeling frightened or sad when bad things happen to them. But once you’ve seen them butcher a child, no normal person can feel any empathy at all for them. They cross that line and become sacks of meat you’re just waiting to see get splattered all over the landscape, yet nothing about Flanagan’s direction seems to appreciate that. The torture and murder of that young boy was just another scene to him.

