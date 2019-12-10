The Salvation Army opens their warming center

ROCHESTER, Minn.- One local organization is making sure no one is out in these extreme temperatures.

The Rochester Salvation Army opened their doors at 8 on Monday night. They will remain open throughout the night until their normal hours begin at 8 a.m. Even though the Salvation Army is not equipped to be a shelter, they will allow people to stay over night until the warming center opens on December 15th.

Major Lisa Mueller said they will make sure everyone is safe and comfortable throughout the night. "Tonight they can expect a warm place, trained volunteers and staff to come give them a warm place to be," said Major Lisa. "We'll have refreshments and they can stay up and talk and chat or they can sleep. We'll be providing mats and things for them to sleep if they want and take it right through the night and enjoy some coffee and breakfast before they face the day again."

The Salvation Army is fully covered with volunteers and they're prepared for all their guests. "No one's going to risk dying in this community on our watch," Major Lisa explained. "I mean if there's no other low barrier shelter available to our unsheltered friends, that's who the Salvation Army is - we stand in the gap when no one is able to or no one will or no one is ready to. That's who we are and that's what we do and we'll continue to do that." Major Lisa said they will not turn anyone away who comes to their door needing to stay warm.