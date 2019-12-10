Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities rescue man from vehicle in Winnebago River near Mason City in freezing temps Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Democrats introduce two articles of impeachment against Trump Full Story

The Salvation Army opens their warming center

When it's extreme temperatures outside, the Salvation Army opens their doors as an emergency shelter.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 9:11 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- One local organization is making sure no one is out in these extreme temperatures. 

The Rochester Salvation Army opened their doors at 8 on Monday night. They will remain open throughout the night until their normal hours begin at 8 a.m. Even though the Salvation Army is not equipped to be a shelter, they will allow people to stay over night until the warming center opens on December 15th.

Major Lisa Mueller said they will make sure everyone is safe and comfortable throughout the night. "Tonight they can expect a warm place, trained volunteers and staff to come give them a warm place to be," said Major Lisa. "We'll have refreshments and they can stay up and talk and chat or they can sleep. We'll be providing mats and things for them to sleep if they want and take it right through the night and enjoy some coffee and breakfast before they face the day again."

The Salvation Army is fully covered with volunteers and they're prepared for all their guests. "No one's going to risk dying in this community on our watch," Major Lisa explained. "I mean if there's no other low barrier shelter available to our unsheltered friends, that's who the Salvation Army is - we stand in the gap when no one is able to or no one will or no one is ready to. That's who we are and that's what we do and we'll continue to do that." Major Lisa said they will not turn anyone away who comes to their door needing to stay warm. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -4°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -6°
Austin
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -5°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -7°
Rochester
Clear
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -19°
Coldest air of the season has arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Authorities rescue man from Winnebago River

Image

Man taken to ambulance after being rescued

Image

Salvation Army opens it's doors for Rochester's homeless

Image

Snow storm causes several crashes in Minnesota

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Iowa DOT talks how 511 gets updated

Image

Ping Pong Prodigy

Image

Elton Hills Drive safety session

Image

Williams shines as Dover-Eyota defeats Byron

Image

Ice almost ready for arena

Community Events