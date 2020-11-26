Clear
The Salvation Army opens its doors on Thanksgiving

The Salvation Army opened it's doors today for people who wanted to sit inside for a warm meal.

Posted: Nov 26, 2020 6:06 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Salvation Army is doing their part to give back on Thanksgiving. 

The Salvation Army opened its doors today for people who wanted to sit inside for a warm meal. 

They partnered with Chez Bojji, who provided the meals.

The Salvation Army provided bottled water and coffee, as well as a warm place to eat. 

Corps Officer Lisa Mueller tells KIMT News 3 half the people who usually come for their Thanksgiving meal are homeless. 

She says some people just don't want to be lonely during the holidays and come for friendship. 

Mueller says it is one day to give people in need some reassurance.

"Many of us out in the community take for granted the holiday meals because we know where we'll be, we know who we'll be with, and we know what we're going to have.  For many of the people we serve, none of those questions have answers.  And here's one day somebody doesn't have to think about where will I get my meal today and where will I be able to eat it?" says Mueller. 

The Salvation Army was prepared to serve about three hundred people.  

