Bells ring for The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Bells are ringing at places including Hy-Vee's in Rochester. People from The Salvation Army are ringing them to collect money for their annual Red Kettle campaign.

"We're on for an hour shift," says Lorrie Schuchard. "This is my happiest time of year and I do it in honor of my grandfather who didn't have a lot of money. He never let a kettle go by that he didn't put something in it. It's in memory of him."

Schuchard is a relator for Edina Realty. On Friday, she and her colleagues teamed up to ring bells and raise money.

This year, the Red Kettle campaign in Rochester kicked off on November 12th. Rebecca Snapp with The Salvation Army emphasizes how important it is for the community to give.

"It's where we go out and raise money and support people all year long, where we find all the dollars to house people, pay people's rent and utilities, feed people, and help people with healthcare and all these other things that we do," explains Snapp. "The red kettles are what make all of that happen."

Over at The Salvation Army in Albert Lea, Major Sandy Hunt says they've been receiving big donations from an anonymous donor.

"We usually have about two different match days each kettle season. But this year, the person who normally does it for one day, decided that they would do it for every single day of our Christmas kettle season," says Hunt. "And they're going to match the total everyday. It's a huge huge blessing for us."

The bell ringers will be out until Christmas Eve. Donations can be made in person or online. Anyone interested in ringing a bell can click here. The Salvation Army is hoping to raise more than $1 million.