The Salvation Army gives away coats during it's mid-winter coat giveaway.

ROCHESTER, Minn- If you needed to step out and get a coat, today was the day to do so. The Salvation Army in Rochester had its mid-winter coat giveaway. The organization decided to have another one to give people new to the community a chance to adjust to winter, children who have quickly outgrown their coats, and those who missed the giveaway back in October.

"Nobody in Minnesota should be in need of a winter coat," said Corp Officer Major Lisa Mueller. "We want to make sure those who need them get them."

People were also able to pick up hats, gloves, scarves, and boots.

"This is a privilege for us," explained Mueller. "This is what we do. We help those in need and this is the reason we exist. It's exactly why we come to work in the morning."

All winter clothing was free and even if you did not get the chance to pick up a winter coat today, The Salvation Army will still provide anyone with a winter coat who is in need of one.