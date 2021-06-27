Clear

The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester took on the Roadrunners to wrap up Rochesterfest

The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester is a baseball team that plays with rules from the 1860s.

Posted: Jun 27, 2021 11:06 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Have you heard about the Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester? 

It's a baseball team that plays with rules from the 1860s. 

The team took the field tonight against the Rochester Roadrunners. 

"Well, we need to take advantage of any of their new players that don't know the rules yet.  Because like I said, they're all very athletic and very young baseball players.  Usually, the way these go is three or four innings, we kind of hang with them or maybe get a little bit ahead because they're still trying to learn bare-handed baseball.  But once they figure it out, then it all just kind of catches up to them and then they catch up to us," says Captain Corky Gaskell. 

The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester took the field against the Rochester Roadrunners Sunday night to cap off Rochesterfest. 

The Roosters are a baseball team playing with 1860s rules. 

"It allows us to bring one of the local amateur baseball teams in to teach them how the game started.  These guys have been playing baseball all their lives and generally have no idea how it started, so it gives us a chance to teach them how the game started to teach them how to play it," says Corky. 

Some of the rules are a bit different than how baseball is played now. 

Here are a few examples. 

Back in the 1860s, baseball gloves weren't invented yet, so athletes play without gloves. 

If the ball bounces once and a player catches it, the batter is out. 

The outfits are a little different than what we see today too. 

Once it's all said and done, Corky hopes people take away some knowledge of how the game was played in the 1860s. 

"In my younger days, I was extremely competitive and winning meant everything.  So in this type of environment where our goal is education, we like to win, I'm not going to lie, but at the end of the day, if I've taught somebody something about the game, whether it's the spectators or the players, then I feel good about it," says Corky. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605040

Reported Deaths: 7671
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1251001785
Ramsey52537901
Dakota46884471
Anoka42819461
Washington27448292
Stearns22565226
St. Louis18155318
Scott17566138
Wright16391149
Olmsted13412102
Sherburne1203095
Carver1068048
Clay827092
Rice8210110
Blue Earth763344
Crow Wing682397
Kandiyohi668985
Chisago621152
Otter Tail586584
Benton583098
Goodhue483974
Douglas476081
Mower470933
Winona461552
Itasca460363
Isanti440664
McLeod431661
Morrison425162
Nobles408350
Beltrami408062
Steele398018
Polk389272
Becker387056
Lyon363954
Carlton353756
Freeborn347433
Pine335023
Nicollet331445
Mille Lacs311855
Brown308040
Le Sueur297626
Cass286832
Todd286233
Meeker263743
Waseca238323
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196741
Dodge18773
Renville183046
Redwood176640
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163523
Fillmore157610
Faribault155719
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13579
Rock128619
Jackson122812
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift107018
Koochiching95818
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83320
Wilkin83313
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48293
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371534

Reported Deaths: 6070
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58299642
Linn21264340
Scott20320248
Black Hawk16250314
Woodbury15243230
Johnson1463385
Dubuque13525211
Dallas1129699
Pottawattamie11235175
Story1072448
Warren584092
Clinton561593
Cerro Gordo554597
Webster518194
Sioux517874
Muscatine4886106
Marshall488176
Des Moines468773
Wapello4341122
Buena Vista427040
Jasper421473
Plymouth403181
Lee383757
Marion366176
Jones301157
Henry295137
Bremer288962
Carroll287152
Boone268634
Crawford268341
Benton260955
Washington257351
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232951
Jackson225242
Clay216727
Kossuth216266
Tama212471
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199435
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192323
Hardin187744
Fayette187243
Wright186240
Hamilton182051
Harrison180173
Clayton171257
Butler166535
Madison164719
Mills163924
Floyd163742
Cherokee159538
Lyon159541
Poweshiek157136
Allamakee152852
Hancock150434
Iowa150024
Winnebago144631
Cass139155
Calhoun139013
Grundy137533
Emmet135741
Jefferson133535
Shelby131737
Sac130920
Union130135
Louisa129949
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125017
Franklin123623
Guthrie123332
Humboldt119726
Palo Alto113523
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101224
Keokuk97032
Monroe96432
Unassigned9600
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas77923
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont6279
Decatur6179
Van Buren56518
Ringgold56424
Wayne54423
Audubon53311
Adams3474
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Rain chances continue to start the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

John Marshall graduates plays for Rochester United

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester took the field against the Rochester Roadrunners

Image

Greek revival house

Image

Public safety spending package

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (6/27/21)

Image

Ryan's Sunday Forecast (6/27/21)

Image

Rochesterfest ends early

Image

Med City FC goalie on the road to recovery

Image

Stage Coach days still on this weekend

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (6/26/21)

Community Events