The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester took on the Roadrunners to wrap up Rochesterfest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Have you heard about the Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester?

It's a baseball team that plays with rules from the 1860s.

The team took the field tonight against the Rochester Roadrunners.

"Well, we need to take advantage of any of their new players that don't know the rules yet. Because like I said, they're all very athletic and very young baseball players. Usually, the way these go is three or four innings, we kind of hang with them or maybe get a little bit ahead because they're still trying to learn bare-handed baseball. But once they figure it out, then it all just kind of catches up to them and then they catch up to us," says Captain Corky Gaskell.

"It allows us to bring one of the local amateur baseball teams in to teach them how the game started. These guys have been playing baseball all their lives and generally have no idea how it started, so it gives us a chance to teach them how the game started to teach them how to play it," says Corky.

Some of the rules are a bit different than how baseball is played now.

Here are a few examples.

Back in the 1860s, baseball gloves weren't invented yet, so athletes play without gloves.

If the ball bounces once and a player catches it, the batter is out.

The outfits are a little different than what we see today too.

Once it's all said and done, Corky hopes people take away some knowledge of how the game was played in the 1860s.

"In my younger days, I was extremely competitive and winning meant everything. So in this type of environment where our goal is education, we like to win, I'm not going to lie, but at the end of the day, if I've taught somebody something about the game, whether it's the spectators or the players, then I feel good about it," says Corky.