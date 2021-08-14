The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester plays final two home games of season on Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester plays by baseball rules even the most devoted fans may not know, rules from the 1860s.

The team played its final two home games of the season on Saturday.

"It's different. To be honest, I usually get a little embarrassed so it pushed the envelope for me, which is maybe a good thing. Yeah, it's just fun," says Train.

One of the players on the Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester, who goes by the name Train, says playing for the team is different than a typical baseball game.

"Well, the rules are a little bit different. We don't play with gloves. You can catch the ball on one bounce and it's an out. Yeah, there's a lot more errors in the game, so you've got to run things out a little bit," says Train.

The Roosters play by rules from the 1860s, back when baseball gloves weren't even invented yet.

Train has been around baseball for a long time and one thing he cherishes from the sport is the people.

"Just playing baseball your whole life. I guess it just brings back lots of memories. I think the friendships are the big thing," says Train.

If you want to catch the Roosters before the season is over, the team has two more road games to go.

Here is a link to the team's page.