The Roosters Base Ball Club celebrates 25 years with game against the media

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester is celebrating 25 years.

"I was coaching youth baseball 15 years ago. We would come and watch what was going on. And I thought when I'm done coaching, that looks like something that might be fun to do. Then I got done coaching and I came and it was a fun thing to do," says Roosters captain Corky Gaskell.

The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester plays by 1860s rules.

They are celebrating 25 years since the team was formed.

The Roosters' first game was in 1997 here in Rochester against the local media of the time.

To mark the anniversary of that first game, the Roosters took on the media again today.

You may see some familiar faces.

KIMT played on the media team.

"Now it means everything. It's the summertime. It's baseball. It's what I spend most of my time doing," says Corky.

Corky's first experience sparked some curiosity.

He began researching how baseball was played in the 1860s wanting to know about the people and how it began.

There are some differences.

Gloves weren't invented yet, so you play bare-handed.

If the ball bounces once and someone catches it, it's an out.

His favorite memory is from his first game as a participant.

"We were a player short, so my son got to play. So we both played in our first game back in 2009 together. And we've both been playing now since that time. My oldest son has played too. But playing with my kids has been the best memory," says Corky.

The Roosters are out there to have some fun, but they also want to educate along the way.

The team plays a doubleheader on Father's Day against the Baltics of Mankato.