The Ronald McDonald House started its next phase of reopening to family members

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's Ronald McDonald House has been closed to the public the last few months and the staff is adjusting to not having a lot of it's usual programs.

The Communications Director, Jacob Dreyer, said a lot of families stay at the House in Rochester because of the community they have around them. He said they've worked hard on finding ways to still connect with the kids and their families. "So they've been able to provide activity bags for families who are coming to town even if those families aren't staying at the house," said Dreyer. "In addition to that, while we can't have large gatherings, so large house dinners as we used to have, we are seeing a lot of businesses, individuals or groups of people donate different types of things for dinners."

Dreyer explained they want to serve more kids and families right now, but they need to do it in a safe manner. He said they never want to put the families through additional hardships while they're staying at the House. As an organization, they're still very strong and they owe all of that to the community. "The people who are donating money, the people who are donating things to families and really just the people who reach out and check in on us as an organization to make sure that we have what we need to keep moving forward," Dreyer said. "The Rochester community is obviously a huge blessing to a lot of non-profit organizations and we're very grateful to be apart of that community."

Dreyer is hoping they'll be able to slowly bring back programs and staff members soon. If you're interested in donating to those staying at the Ronald McDonald House, they have a wish list with items they currently need.