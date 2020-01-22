The Ronald McDonald House received a donation from Stewartville kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Ronald McDonald House in Rochester recently received a donation from kids in the community. Students from Stewartville School Sistrict made tie blankets and donated them to the families staying at the house.

They were able to add these new blankets to their stock. Every single kid that comes to the house - no matter if they're a patient or just a visitor - they get to pick a blanket from the closet. Communications Director, Jacob Dreyer said he gets to talk to the families every day about their stories and experiences. He's learned these blankets mean a lot more than you might think. "One thing that's always brought up is that their kids still have their blankets," said Dreyer. "It doesn't matter if it's been years since they've stayed at the house - their daughter, their son has the blanket that they went into our room where we have the blankets, picked out their own blanket and they had it with them the whole time they were at the house, through their doctors appointments. They still have it with them today."

Dreyer said a lot of schools in the surrounding area have also been collecting pop tabs and holding other toy drives for the Ronald McDonald house. He explained a lot of the families that stay there have to leave their things behind and come in an emergency, so the generosity is appreciated. "They come to the house and they need a lot of items. So one way that the house loves to alleviate stress is to provide for those needs and the only way we can do that is if we have people in the community who are willing to come along side us, support us, support these families by donating those items," said Dreyer.

Dreyer said being able to help out the families gives them a sense of comfort during their stay at the house. Often times, donations like this inspires the patients to give back when they're able to.