The Rochester Salvation Army gives out Easter dinner bags

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Salvation Army is hoping to spread some joy to families this weekend.

The organization gave out Easter dinner bags on Thursday.

The Salvation Army hopes to feed the body and feed the soul.

They're trying to do both this Easter season.

The Salvation Army partnered with Hy-Vee to give out Easter goodies.

Cars lined the street to pick up a bag.

Each bag had a Hy-Vee certificate for a ham or meat, eggs, dinner rolls, yams, marshmallows, veggies, and jell-o.

The best part is the bag also includes an egg dye kit and Easter candy.

Major Lisa Mueller hopes this will give families joy this weekend.

"We wanted to do something to tell this community how important they are, how much we love them, and how much we want them to be able to celebrate this weekend as well," says Major Mueller.

Just 45 minutes into the event, the Salvation Army only had 122 bags left of 400.

If there are any leftover Easter dinner bags available, they will be at the food shelter tomorrow.