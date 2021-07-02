The Rochester Royals are looking for more wins as the playoffs inch closer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Royals are back at home tonight after a win in Austin on Wednesday.

The team is heading in the right direction.

The Royals will be at .500 with a win Friday night.

The team takes on the Hampton Cardinals, after a strong win against Austin winning 11-6.

The Royals lost to Hampton on the road in May, so a win is crucial.

Manager Drew Block says with playoffs right around the corner and a stretch of games at home, the team is hoping to put the right pieces together.

"We have ten section games left or eight section games left, so it'll be a bit of a gauntlet here the rest of the way out. I think just with anything, if you get good hitting and good pitching ... we have Matt going tonight, so that will be good for us. But good pitching will get you a long way," says Block.

The teams will take the field at 7:30 p.m.