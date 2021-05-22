ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local baseball is back in action!

The Rochester Royals are excited for the season ahead.

The Royals are an amateur baseball team.

They are 1-2 on the season and are excited for what's to come.

"Oh, it's awesome. Mayo Field is a beautiful place. It's an awesome venue. The Royals are a great club, great group of guys in there," says left fielder Logan Milene.

Logan graduated from Century High School and plays baseball for NIACC.

This is his second season with the Rochester Royals.

Another Royals athlete is a Mayo High School graduate.

Michael Michalak finished his baseball career with the University of Illinois.

"Honestly, if you have a bad day or anything, it can take a load off, just coming out to the ballpark and just being around the teammates and the guys and just enjoying the game. That's literally why I'm here. Because I like baseball a lot," says centerfielder Michael Michalak.

"I"m honestly just hoping to have a good time. This is baseball and it's supposed to be fun. I'm just trying to have a good time," says Logan.

All of the athletes on the team have to live within 30 miles of the team.

The Royals take the field against Hampton on Sunday.