The Rochester Roadrunners wrap up the season with a loss in the playoffs

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Roadrunners were trying to extend the postseason Saturday afternoon, coming up just a bit short.

The team lost 5-0 in the playoffs to the Cannon Falls Bears.

Keith Meyers got the win for the Bears.

Cannon Falls brought in a run in the first inning and didn't look back.

Catcher Matt Kosel says there was not a lot of turnover for the Roadrunners this year, getting the team this far in the postseason.

"I think the consistency. We've been a very consistent team from the get-go and also just having a full bench. We've been bringing 16, 17, 18 guys every night and we've got depth. We're flexible. So I think just seeing there's not going to be a lot of turnover right now," says Matt.

Hopefully, the Roadrunners will have a similar situation next season.

Hastings and Cannon Falls are battling Saturday night for the final spot in the state tournament for Region 5C.