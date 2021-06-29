The Rochester Road Runners are #1 in the Twin Rivers League

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Roadrunners are an amateur baseball team in town.

The team is doing something right this season.

They're first in their league.

"I've played baseball since I was younger and I played in high school. Leagues like this are a great outlet to keep playing," says Bryan McCauley.

The Rochester Roadrunners are ranked number one in the Twin Rivers League, with only one loss on the season so far.

Bryan says the team is playing well together between the pitching, defense, and putting good swings on the ball.

He has been playing for the Roadrunners for five seasons and he plans on swinging his Louisville Slugger for a while.

"They're great guys. They're nice. They're great teammates and they're encouraging to one another. We have a lot of fun playing together," says Bryan.

The Roadrunners won regions last year and they're hoping to do the same this year.

The team travels to Red Wing Wednesday night to take on the Aces.