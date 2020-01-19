The Rochester Raiders prove it's more than just a sport

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - It's a usual weeknight practice for the Rochester Raiders. The team starts with a warmup shooting exercise and sharpen their skills with a scrimmage.

The Raiders are in their 26th year as an adaptive floor hockey program. The Program is designed for athletes with physical impairments.

"We've all gone through hardships in some form in our lives that I don't think many people, not many people can realize," team captain Blake Hillman said.

The team is made up of students from all three Rochester public high schools. Head Coach Jeff Copler says the athletes are just like any other at their schools.

"They sweat, sometimes they even bleed just like their peers do," Copler said. "They get treated as equals at their schools, it's just wonderful to see."

Minnesota is the only state in the country where adaptive hockey is a sanctioned high school sport. Each athlete receives a varsity letter and competes for state titles.

Team captain Dayne Bailey joined the program when he was in the seventh grade. He's enjoyed getting to know his teammates, but one thing stands out the most.

"To win the games," Bailey said. "I'm going to really miss having all the fun with these guys."

The Raiders were state runners up last season and are one of the more successful teams in Minnesota.

But maybe their biggest victory is providing a platform for athletes to be themselves, build friendships and being there for one another.

"Being able to help someone through hard times off the court," Hillman said. "They came back to me years later and they said you were one of the people that helped get me through the hardest time and I feel like that's just as important to me as anything we've done under these banners. That's the moment that to me kind of captivates the Raiders in general."

Their impact goes beyond the court and points on the scoreboard.

"It's great to see how they're able to overcome their physical impairment whether it's a gate or a wheelchair and they're able to take the skills they have and develop it," Copler said. "It's great to see how they can bring it all together and not be considered impaired but be considered an athlete."