The Rochester Raiders play their first home game of the season Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Raiders adapted softball team played its first home game of the season Tuesday night against Dakota United.

The Raiders lost in a close game, with a final score of 16 to 11.

Players only had three practices last year before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

The team is just grateful to be able to take the court again together.

"I'm just excited about being there for my team, just seeing friends and being social. That's all I'm looking for," says senior center fielder Jacob Elegbede.

The Raiders play next Tuesday at home for Senior Night!