The Rochester Raiders adapted softball team is back in action

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Raiders are playing softball this year!

And they're grateful to be together as a team again.

The Raiders adapted softball team has played two games so far this season and they're looking forward to the rest.

"It's kind of like whiffle ball, but they call it softball," says Kirk Peterson.

It's similar to baseball, but with seven innings.

It's always played inside.

"I like these people who are around me. All of these guys are my friends. They're really nice people to be around. I really like them. I really enjoy my time with them," says Garrison Israelson.

After just three practices in 2020, the Raiders season was canceled.

To keep morale high, the team kept in touch virtually at weekly meetings.

"As a family. Not just in sports. I should say on the sports side, winning games is big, but being a family too in the process, inside and outside of the sport, as well," says Blake Hillman.

The team has played two games so far, tying the first and winning the second by ten runs.

"For Rochester to have an adapted sports program. I like that because I'm an athletic guy. And to have a sport that I qualify for is great," says Kirk Peterson.

The team is graduating six seniors this year.

The team's next home game is May 11th.