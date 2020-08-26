The Rochester Public Works Department is starting to prepare for the long winter months

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In just a few short months, you could find yourself dusting off your shovels or snow blowers and putting them back to work. On average, Rochester receives 44 inches of snow each year, that's according to Stormwater Management. Because of that, the Rochester Public Works Department is partnering with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to bring smart salting workshops to the area this week.

One is geared towards property managers and the other one is more for winter maintenance teams who are actually doing the salting around town. However, the Environmental Education Specialist, Stephanie Hatzenbihler, said these workshops are a good reminder to everyone in public to start prepping for winter now because it could save you money in the long run, especially if you're struggling financially because of COVID-19. "Using less salt means that you don't need to spend as much money to get more salt," said Hatzenbihler. "So it both benefits the pocketbook, as well as our surface waters from being less polluted with too much salt being used." She said they're able to host these workshops in Rochester thanks to a grant program. "So the grant funding also wants to the workshops to happen before the end of September so that the teams and individuals that attend the workshops really have time to digest what they learned and then be ready to apply it for the upcoming winter season," explained Hatzenbihler.

Anyone is welcome to join either one of the smart salting workshops that take place online Wednesday and Thursday. There is a cap on how many people can join, so make sure you get registered ASAP if you're not already.