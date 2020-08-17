The Rochester Public Library is receiving a $26,000 donation match to help with its fine free initiative

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public Library is receiving a generous donation match of $26,000. That makes them only $10,000 away from their goal of filling a $52,000 revenue gap.

Before the doors were closed at the library, it was a safe space for a lot of people to come to during the day. So without all of its normal services open to the public, staff are making accommodations to hopefully help fill that void. One thing the library has focused on during this ongoing pandemic is having a fine free initiative. Head of marketing and community engagement, Karen Lemke, said the library will normally have about 20,000 items on hold during the month of June. But this year, the number of holds have gone up by 50%.

Prior to going completely fine free, the library had fine free weeks here and there and people reported by not having those barriers they were able to have access to the things they need. Lemke explained national research shows that over due fines often hit those who can't really afford them to begin with. She said making sure everyone has an equal chance to access the library is their mission. "Individuals in poverty, individuals that are struggling financially couldn't really afford to have those fines and have that access to the library and we saw that here," Lemke explained. "So it's really just removing another barrier. We're always trying to remove barriers and want everyone to have access to the library."

Now, they're in the works of adding fax and copying services. "People really need that resource, especially now. People are looking for either jobs or filing for unemployment," explained Lemke. "Again as we head into school, we know that people will be looking to get those school resources or forms that they need or information." She said the library foundation continues to have conversations about the next phase of reopening. But until then, you can use curbside pick up and schedule an appointment to use the internet.