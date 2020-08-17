Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The Rochester Public Library is receiving a $26,000 donation match to help with its fine free initiative

The Rochester Public Library has a goal to fill in a revenue gap of $52,000 and KIMT is learning half of that could be coming from an anonymous donor.

Posted: Aug 17, 2020 8:06 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public Library is receiving a generous donation match of $26,000. That makes them only $10,000 away from their goal of filling a $52,000 revenue gap.

Before the doors were closed at the library, it was a safe space for a lot of people to come to during the day. So without all of its normal services open to the public, staff are making accommodations to hopefully help fill that void. One thing the library has focused on during this ongoing pandemic is having a fine free initiative. Head of marketing and community engagement, Karen Lemke, said the library will normally have about 20,000 items on hold during the month of June. But this year, the number of holds have gone up by 50%.

Prior to going completely fine free, the library had fine free weeks here and there and people reported by not having those barriers they were able to have access to the things they need. Lemke explained national research shows that over due fines often hit those who can't really afford them to begin with. She said making sure everyone has an equal chance to access the library is their mission. "Individuals in poverty, individuals that are struggling financially couldn't really afford to have those fines and have that access to the library and we saw that here," Lemke explained. "So it's really just removing another barrier. We're always trying to remove barriers and want everyone to have access to the library."

Now, they're in the works of adding fax and copying services. "People really need that resource, especially now. People are looking for either jobs or filing for unemployment," explained Lemke. "Again as we head into school, we know that people will be looking to get those school resources or forms that they need or information." She said the library foundation continues to have conversations about the next phase of reopening. But until then, you can use curbside pick up and schedule an appointment to use the internet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 65152

Reported Deaths: 1752
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20469848
Ramsey8054274
Dakota4810106
Anoka4013115
Stearns295720
Washington235448
Olmsted183523
Nobles17929
Scott171723
Mower11262
Rice10658
Blue Earth9826
Wright9765
Carver9543
Clay79740
Sherburne78010
Kandiyohi7391
St. Louis67021
Todd4352
Lyon4303
Watonwan3912
Nicollet37513
Freeborn3671
Steele3672
Benton3323
Winona27917
Beltrami2710
Crow Wing26814
McLeod2600
Le Sueur2481
Otter Tail2174
Chisago2141
Goodhue2139
Martin2116
Cottonwood1820
Waseca1691
Becker1651
Pipestone1639
Polk1614
Carlton1561
Douglas1471
Isanti1470
Itasca14712
Unassigned14646
Dodge1370
Pine1320
Murray1291
Chippewa1241
Morrison1031
Wabasha1010
Brown992
Faribault950
Meeker902
Rock900
Sibley892
Koochiching843
Jackson830
Cass803
Mille Lacs783
Pennington751
Fillmore740
Renville695
Lincoln610
Swift581
Grant574
Houston570
Roseau560
Yellow Medicine540
Pope480
Aitkin421
Kanabec413
Norman400
Wilkin393
Redwood380
Hubbard370
Marshall300
Wadena290
Mahnomen281
Red Lake260
Big Stone250
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse160
Clearwater140
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52298

Reported Deaths: 970
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10983211
Woodbury380754
Black Hawk329766
Linn254989
Johnson219121
Dallas199035
Scott185315
Buena Vista180412
Dubuque179731
Marshall150927
Pottawattamie142629
Story139815
Wapello95537
Muscatine89148
Webster8848
Crawford7543
Sioux6933
Cerro Gordo68619
Warren6032
Tama56229
Plymouth50912
Clinton5084
Jasper49828
Wright4961
Dickinson3904
Louisa37814
Washington30910
Boone2933
Franklin26513
Hamilton2621
Des Moines2502
Bremer2437
Carroll2232
Clay2151
Clarke2123
Marion2090
Emmet1994
Hardin1940
Shelby1941
Floyd1783
Benton1711
Jackson1691
Henry1664
Allamakee1634
Poweshiek1638
Lee1545
Buchanan1501
Guthrie1475
Mahaska14617
Butler1402
Jones1392
Cedar1371
Delaware1361
Madison1342
Humboldt1331
Lyon1282
Hancock1272
Pocahontas1222
Clayton1203
Winnebago1190
Harrison1171
Cherokee1131
Winneshiek1091
Kossuth1060
Taylor1040
Fayette1020
Palo Alto1020
Page1010
Iowa991
Mills981
Calhoun952
Cass942
Monona931
Grundy911
Jefferson910
Sac900
Osceola890
Union882
Mitchell830
Monroe788
Lucas754
Worth710
Chickasaw680
Davis652
Howard650
Montgomery644
Appanoose563
Fremont460
Keokuk431
Greene420
Van Buren421
Adair380
Ida340
Audubon301
Decatur290
Wayne251
Ringgold241
Adams170
Unassigned00
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Dry Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Little Britches Rodeo

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Monday

Image

Equipped to Vote - education campaign

Image

Trump at the Mankato Airport

Image

Mask Mandate Effectiveness

Image

Trump visits Mankato - progress since 2016

Image

Clear Lake Schools Awarded For Best STEM Programs

Image

DFL Party Responds To President's Visit

Image

President trump Arrives In Mankato

Image

TRUMP IN MANKATO BRI

Community Events