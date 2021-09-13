The Rochester Public Library and Diversity Council partner to host the Human Library

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're eager to learn more about your neighbors and others with different backgrounds, you can do that Monday night during the virtual Human Library hosted by the Rochester Public Library and the Diversity Council.

Kimberly Edson with the library said this is an opportunity to gain a better understanding of people different from you and it also allows you to create a greater acceptance of them. "So many of our biases against other people are based on assumptions. Certainly, the books don't represent a whole group of people - they're sharing their own individual story," she explained. "But it does help provide insight and break down some of those myths that are attributed to a certain type of bias."

Edson said the human books, meaning the people participating, are prepared to talk about how they've experienced bias. Topics like living with anxiety, having a disability or you can listen to others about what it's like to be transgender.

With isolation being so common for a lot of us the past year and a half, the Human Library will help you feel not so alone. "Our community is hungry for that human connection, especially with the last year of isolation," explained Edson. "We want to provide that as safely as possible. So, we're all very much interested in creating those connections within our community to help strengthen our community."

You do have to register for the Human Library. It begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday night.