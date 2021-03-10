The Rochester Public Library adds Library Express service

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Have you missed going to the library during the pandemic?

You can go Thursday!

The Rochester Public Library is launching a new service called Library Express.

Starting on Thursday, you will be able to browse and borrow books or use the internet.

Due to COVID-19, there will still be limitations.

The Rochester Public Library says visitors will get 30 minutes in the library.

The short time limits will allow the library to manage building capacity.

During the 30 minutes, visitors can take a look at the books available, check books out, or use the internet.

The walk up windows and virtual assistance will still be available.

"It's completely different. There are no tables or chairs. None of those places that enourage gathering because that's not safe right now. But borrowing, browsing, using the internet...those are all things we feel we can offer safely," says Karen Lemke, Marketing and Community Engagement at Rochester Public Library.

This service will be available Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Activities that do not allow for social distancing will not be available during this service, such as play areas, toys, the art room, and study rooms.