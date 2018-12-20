The Rochester Police Department added one new addition to their K-9 Unit thanks to a $7,000 donation.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Olmsted-Rochester Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation has donated $7,000 to the Rochester Police Department allowing them to purchase a new K-9.



Their newest pup doesn’t have a confirmed name yet but the 9-month-old soon to be officer is starting to work on things like prey drive, walking into dark rooms, and on slick floors, all to get him ready for school.



The K-9 Unit was approved for 8 canines, so this last dog is filling the rest of the pack.



And while they may look like your furry friend who is snuggled up on your couch, they work hard. Officer Wade Blazejak is the RPD K-9 Unit Training Coordinator and he tells KIMT these dogs are crucial to the department. "We do have a decent workload with the dogs there’s usually not a shift that goes by where I don't use my dog in some capacity. In 2017 I deployed my dog 155 times."



The Olmsted-Rochester Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation works to raise money for the K-9 Unit. They use the donated funds to help new K-9 officers with purchases like kennels and dental needs for the dogs.



Right now, they’re selling 2019 calendars to raise more money for the department. If you’re interested in learning more about the foundation, click here.