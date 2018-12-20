Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Minnesota Trooper Assaulted, Injured Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The Rochester Police Department added one new addition to their K-9 Unit thanks to a $7,000 donation.

The Olmsted-Rochester Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation donated $7,000 allowing RPD to purchase a new K-9.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 11:00 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 11:31 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Olmsted-Rochester Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation has donated $7,000 to the Rochester Police Department allowing them to purchase a new K-9.


Their newest pup doesn’t have a confirmed name yet but the 9-month-old soon to be officer is starting to work on things like prey drive, walking into dark rooms, and on slick floors, all to get him ready for school.


The K-9 Unit was approved for 8 canines, so this last dog is filling the rest of the pack.


And while they may look like your furry friend who is snuggled up on your couch, they work hard. Officer Wade Blazejak is the RPD K-9 Unit Training Coordinator and he tells KIMT these dogs are crucial to the department. "We do have a decent workload with the dogs there’s usually not a shift that goes by where I don't use my dog in some capacity. In 2017 I deployed my dog 155 times."


The Olmsted-Rochester Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation works to raise money for the K-9 Unit. They use the donated funds to help new K-9 officers with purchases like kennels and dental needs for the dogs.


Right now, they’re selling 2019 calendars to raise more money for the department. If you’re interested in learning more about the foundation, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
The mix of wintry precipitation will be coming to an end with more sunshine on the way for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPD purchase new K-9

Image

K9 in training

Image

Vandals strike cancer patients home

Image

Trooper injured, two arrested

Image

Trooper assaulted, Two arrested following pursuit

Image

Two injured in Rochester crash

Image

Bell ringers needed

Image

Olmsted County Government Center power outage

Image

Local impacts of major prison reform bill

Image

Thursday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events