The Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission is making a difference in the community

Rochester area youth are on a mission to make some changes in the community.

Posted: Jan 28, 2021 9:41 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For over 25 years now, the Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission has helped young adults and high schoolers have a voice in the community.

There are over 55 youth commissioners who get to meet with council members and even job shadow elected officials at the State Capitol. Salma Abdi has been part of it for over two years now and says it's not only changed her life, it's also changed the lives of other teens by talking about the issues they face. They get to advocate for youth leadership and help make differences in the community. "Youth Commission isn't just made up of youth. There are a lot of adult commissioners who come in and we talk to them and hear about their experiences and their different fields and we give our opinions," explained Abdi. "It's about a collaboration. It's about making sure every single voice is heard. Making sure and showing that this is what youth can accomplish."

Abdi said the Youth Commission is a safe space for her. It's a place where teens can push for improved mental health support in school, make sure people are registered to vote and even helped with Native students being allowed to wear feathers at graduation. One of the bigger projects the students are proud to be a part of is the ban on conversion therapy in Rochester. She explained it's all about fighting for human rights and come together to make a change.

Everyone has their own opinion and beliefs, but there's a level of respect within the group and that's how they get things done. "We're going to be the ones enacting this change. People of color and Youth Commissioners I know will become amazing doctors, lawyers, legislators because they have the passion," said Abdi. "So we will be the ones in charge, it's just better to listen to us now."

Any high school student in Olmsted County is welcome to apply to be a Youth Commissioner. Meetings take place at least once a month.

