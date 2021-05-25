The Rochester NAACP says transparency can help us move forward one year after the death of George Floyd

ROCHESTER, Minn, - The president of the Rochester NAACP said Tuesday will be an emotional day for a lot of people, reliving some feelings from a year ago. Wale Elegbede said he cried, his family cried and people across the nation cried when the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin was read, but it doesn't end with that.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which is a police reform bill, has passed in the House, but it's been stalled in the U.S. Senate. Elegbede explained in Rochester, there have been conversations with the Mayor and police chief about how to make law enforcement interactions more transparent with the public. "You need to have plans to be able to show which direction you want to go to," he said. "People need to stop being afraid of if we have plans or if we show the data, it's not going to look good. Well, it's okay. It's not about if it looks good or bad. It's about how do we move forward. So, we have to see the data. Now with the transparency data dashboard, that's one aspect. We're seeing the data."

Elegbede said creating a strategic plan that will advance diversity in your personal life, as well as within your job and community is key. "What are you doing to learn about other folks, right? To be able to tackle these systemic issues, we need systemic solutions," he explained. "Representation in jobs, hiring more diverse people and the school discipline disparities. Policing - that's holding our police officers accountable. It doesn't mean that you have to say, 'I'm for police and I'm not for social justice.' These are all human rights issues, right?"

Governor Tim Walz made a statement on Monday saying true justice for George Floyd will only come through real, systemic change to prevent incidents, like the death of Floyd, from happening again. He's asking all Minnesotans to have a moment of silence on Tuesday in honor of George Floyd. It begins at 1 and will last for nine minutes and 29 seconds - the amount of time Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd's neck.