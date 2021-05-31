The Rochester Lourdes baseball team is keeping its energy up to advance in the postseason

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The section tournament kicks off today for Class 1AA high school baseball.

KIMT News 3's Sports caught up with the Rochester Lourdes baseball team ahead of their game against Dover-Eyota Monday night.

Senior pitcher Alex Rudquist says this team trusts each other and everything is clicking right now.

Heading into tonight's game, he prepared the same as any other day.

In order to extend the season, Alex says the team needs to keep its energy up.

At the end of the day, though, he's just happy to be out on the diamond with his teammates.

"Grateful to play and stuff. I mean, with COVID, none of this is guaranteed. Now we're into playoffs where anything can happen. So just taking it one game at a time," says Alex.

Lourdes won tonight and will take the diamond against Triton on Thursday.