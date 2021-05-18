The Rochester Honkers will open season at full capacity

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers open their season in just a few short weeks.

The team is excited to welcome all the fans and open the ballpark at full capacity.

Governor Tim Walz's announcement earlier this month says limits on outdoor and indoor events will end May 28th.

This is just in time for the team's opener.

The Honkers will continue to adapt.

Hand sanitizer will be available and the team will follow local guidance and restrictions.

Jordan Lank with the Honkers says even having 500 fans in a 3,000 capacity stadium will give the feeling of baseball being back.

"To even have 500 people in the ballpark ... or even 1500 people, maybe we get up to 3,000 on one of our fireworks nights or marquee nights. That atmosphere. That's what baseball feels like. That's what a community excited about baseball and being out again in the community feels like," says Lank.

The team will also limit lines at the concession stand and in the concourses.

The Honkers open up their season on May 31st on the road against the Eau Claire Express.

Their first home game is the next day.