The Rochester Honkers take on Eau Clare for the home o Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers are coming off a win in the first game of the season Monday night, 6-5.

Relief pitcher Alec Holcomb got the win last night for the Honkers.

He grew up in Owatonna and has played many games here at Mayo Field.

Alec is excited to be back and ready to show the city what this team can do.

"We're not going to give up. We're going to fight every single inning, every single pitch, every at bat. I think if we can do that, we can get a lot of wins. And hopefully, make a run to the playoffs and all that throughout the year," says Alec.

The team took the field against Eau Clare at 6:35 Tuesday night.