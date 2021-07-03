The Rochester Honkers come away with a win Saturday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers were back at home tonight to take on the La Crosse Loggers.

The team was coming off two losses and hoping to turn that around tonight.

And they did.

Outfielder Jack Colette says the team is working on different things individually to put some wins together.

He is working on his plate appearances, turning those two-strike at-bats into solid at-bats.

Jack says this team makes coming to the ballpark every day lots of fun.

"There's definitely a bunch of characters on the team, so it keeps everybody light. There are long days on the field, but you get to know everybody and there's a lot of jokesters on the team, which keeps it light. Which is fun," says Jack.

The Honkers beat the Loggers Saturday night 9-3.

The team travels to Duluth on Sunday.