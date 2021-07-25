The Rochester Honkers bat boy is wrapping up his second season with the team

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two-year bat boy veteran Elliot Stout gave KIMT News 3 Sports a different perspective during the Rochester Honkers games.

"Just being able to be so close to the players and be like right there, you know. It's also easier to see the baseball," says Elliot.

Elliot is wrapping up his second year as the batboy for the Rochester Honkers.

He says it's quite the gig and he's having a lot of fun, including playing pranks on some of the players.

"Give them an empty box of popcorn. They're like wait a minute, something is wrong here," says Elliot.

He says the players are always so nice.

A couple of his favorites this year include the second baseman and center fielder.

"You learn like what steps to do - pitching and batting and stuff," says Elliot.

He hopes to be the batboy for a while and maybe even join the team someday.

"Ah, some day. If I'm decent," says Elliot.

He plays first base and shortstop himself.